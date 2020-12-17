Minnesota schools poised to resume in-person learning

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

Elementary students will return to school in January

Governor tim walz is revealing a plan to get kids back into elementary school classrooms next month.

"* elementary schol students in minnesota could be coming back into classrooms as soon as january 18.

But there will be a few more rules to follow.

Districts have the option of returning to full in?

"*person learning or a hybrd model.

There will be additional covid?

"*19 protocols ?

"* among them ?

"* teachers w be required to wear both masks and face shields.

Students will be eating lunch in their classrooms or go outside.

Still, some educators see the move as a step in the right direction.

Denise specht (speck) president of education minnesota tells me she supports the governor's plan to start with elementary we've got some kindergartene rs who have never been in a school building yet.

It's hard to imagine that.

So, it's really exciting and hopeful to imagine their first day of school, strange that it will be in january.

Rochester public schools had this to say about the order: 'like the governor and most minnesotans, we want our students safely back in the classroom.

With proper mitigation strategies and updated guidance from the minnesota departments of education and health, we are feelinig more confident about a return to school for some of our students.'

"*s says will begin meeting to discuss what the next steps will be for the district.

Another provision of governor walz's order would have schools providing optional covid?

"* 19 testing for staff every two weeks.

The state