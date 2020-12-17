Nothing could stop Dalton Hughes from playing college ball

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 days ago

For Tupelo's Dalton Hughes, not playing college football, was never an option.

Come true.

To sign on the dotted line and commit to playing college football, you have to overcome a lot of obstacles, you have to navigate a host of variables, and at any moment the dream may vanish.

(track) here's the moment, with his mom and dad, family and here's the moment, with his mom and dad, family and friends, where dalton hughes signed to play for the university of south alabama.

(dalton) i just love football, i love everything about it.

Like literally everything, the small things, the big things, i mean i've been playing since i was seven, i'm glad i have three or four more years playing.

(track) to go through what dalton has been through in his career, you have to love playing.

In his sophomore year, he got to see the field on varisty.

Broke his femur.

(dalton) i didn't know if i was going to play football again.

I mean, i looked down at my leg and it was bad.

(track) after emergency surgery and recovery, hughes came back and had a solid junior year, leading to multiple offers including south alabama.

His stock was trending up, he wanted to use his senior to keep the momentum rolling, then in the second game of the year against west point.

(dalton) it happened in the 3rd quarter and i went to the tent and they told me they didn't want me to go back in you're not telling me i'm not going back in, so i ran back and forth, this hurt so bad, they were like run and i did and i was like i'm good.

(track) he played the rest of the game, but afterwards the doctor told him he had a lisfranc fracture in his foot.

His season.

Was finished.

And for his mom alisha, it was the second time in three years she sat by her son in the hospital, despite being scared for her boy, her message to him was simple: (alisha) i'm really big on things happen how they're supposed to happen, and sometimes we don't understand why but in the end it all works out the way its supposed to.

(track) in some situations like this, coaches can opt to remove the offer, south alabama stayed true to their word, but on december 6th.

(robbie baker) no bigger story in coastal alabama sports then what happened on the campus of south alabama after just three seasons has been fired as the head coach of the jags.

(matt) what was your reaction when you found out that south alabama's coach, the guy that was taking you in, and was supposed to be your guy was fired?

(dalton) it was nerve wracking, i mean a bunch of stuff went through my head, i didn't know if i could text other coaches, i mean i stopped all my communications with anyone else i was strictly communicating with south.

(track) hughes had this day planned since verbally committing in the spring.

It wasn't until last night that the new head coach reached out and said he would honor the offer.

(dalton) i mean its funny, that was the literally the first time i got to talk to him and then to get the clarification yesterday that i'm going to be signing it was just a relief.

(track) a relief for hughes and much deserved break for a young man who has battled through setback, after setback to get to play college football.

(alisha) watching him grow to the man that he is and i hate saying man because i still see him as the boy running around with the football with the jersey that hits his ankles um but just the things he's accomplished.

He hasn't given up.

(dalton) i, i don't know, i don't think words can describe it, i'm just happy, i'm just so happy, i've been dreaming of playing college football my whole life and i'm getting to live it.

Just an amazing story and what a courageous family.

When dalton broke his leg his senior year, his sister, taylor was playing her last football game as kicker for pontotoc because the next day, she was going in for brain surgery...and then she won miss tupelo in 2019.

No quit in the hughes household.

