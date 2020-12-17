Global  
 

New York Weather: CBS2 12/16 Nightly Forecast at 11PM

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:03s - Published
New York Weather: CBS2 12/16 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for December 16 at 11 p.m.

New York Weather: CBS2’s 12/11 Friday Morning Forecast

CBS2's John Marshall has your weather forecast for December 11.
Drivers In New York Face Treacherous Conditions As Snow Storm Hits [Video]

Drivers In New York Face Treacherous Conditions As Snow Storm Hits

Roads were slick Wednesday night, and the weather might have led to a 19-vehicle crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:41Published
New York Weather: CBS2 12/16 Evening Forecast at 9PM [Video]

New York Weather: CBS2 12/16 Evening Forecast at 9PM

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for December 16 at 9 p.m.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:13Published
Tis' the season for some serious snow in New York [Video]

Tis' the season for some serious snow in New York

Snow and icy winds challenged pedestrians and clean-up crews in Lower Manhattan as a winter storm hit New York City on Wednesday, December 16.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published