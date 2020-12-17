Families Prepare For In-Person Learning’s Return
Erin Hassanzadeh talks to families preparing to send their kids back to the classroom (2:25).WCCO 4 News At 10 - Dec.
16, 2020
Colorado Parent & Pediatrician Fights For Return To In-Person LearningWhile state and school leaders released a road map to get kids back into schools, one parent has been pushing for in-person learning.
Vail Unified governing board to discuss temporary shift to remote learningThe Vail Unified governing board will meet Monday to discuss a temporary move to remote learning starting January 4, according to a letter sent to families Sunday.
Jeffco Public Schools Teacher Wants More Consideration Before Return To In-Person LearningJeffco Public Schools is waiting to decide on whether to return to in-person learning after some large school districts plan to return to the classroom in January.