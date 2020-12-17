The new Fiat Panda Sport Design Preview
Aimed at a young, dynamic customer attracted to a sporty, characterful style, the New Panda Sport complements the “Fiat Sport family”, currently consisting of the 500X, 500L and Tipo models.
The new version is instantly recognizable from its distinctive aesthetics: the new two-tone 16" alloy wheels with black and red rim covers; the handles and wing mirror housing in the same color as the bodywork, on demand in gloss black paired with a black roof (optional); and the exclusive chrome “sport” logo on the side panel, above the direction indicator.