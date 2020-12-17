Global  
 

2021 Audi RS 6 Avant in Nardo Gray Driving Video

The 4.0 TFSI in the new Audi RS 6 Avant delivers 441 kW (600 metric hp) and 800 Nm (590.0 lb-ft) of torque, which is maintained at this high level between 2,050 and 4,500 rpm.

In just 3.6 seconds the high-performance station wagon sprints from zero to 100 km/h (62.1 mph).

And in a mere 12 seconds the RS 6 Avant reaches 200 km/h (124.3 mph).

Top speed is electronically governed at 250 km/h (155.3 mph).

With the optional dynamic package, the RS station wagon does up to 280 km/h (174.0 mph) or even up to 305 km/h (189.5 mph) with the dynamic package plus.

Thanks to the 48 volt main electrical system the twin-turbo V8 combines maximum performance with high efficiency.

A belt alternator starter lies at the heart of the mild hybrid system (MHEV).

Up to 12 kW of power can be recovered during light deceleration and stored in a separate lithium-ion battery.

If the driver takes their foot off the accelerator at a speed between 55 and 160 km/h (34.2 to 99.4 mph), the drive management selects one of two options: Depending on the driving situation and setting in the Audi drive select the new RS 6 Avant recovers energy or coasts up to 40 seconds with the engine switched off.

Pressing the accelerator makes the belt alternator starter restart the engine.

MHEV technology allows for start/stop operation at speeds of up to 22 km/h (13.7 mph).

Fuel savings of up to 0.8 liters per 100 kilometers are possible in everyday driving.


