Moyes: Haller now needs to score tap-ins Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:27s - Published 2 minutes ago Moyes: Haller now needs to score tap-ins West Ham manager David Moyes hopes striker Sebastien Haller can start 'scoring tap-ins as well' after his spectacular overhead kick equaliser in their 1-1 home draw against Crystal Palace. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like