Star Trek Discovery S03E11 The Citadel

Star Trek Discovery 3x06 - Clip - We Always Find Each Other. ❤️ Book and Burnham are in love!



Star Trek Discovery 3x06 - Clip from season 3 episode 6 - We Always Find Each Other. ❤️ Book (David Ajala) and Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) are in love!

Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:49 Published 2 days ago