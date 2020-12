Cech, Ainsworth hit the notes for dementia Xmas song Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:02s - Published 2 weeks ago Cech, Ainsworth hit the notes for dementia Xmas song Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech and Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth have teamed up to release a Christmas single to help raise funds for dementia charities. 0

