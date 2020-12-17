Trending: Anna Kendrick jokingly thanks her Twitter hacker, Tom Cruise rants at Mission Impossible crew members over Covid 19 ru

Bob Iger in the Mix for Ambassadorship Role, 'A Night Court' Sequel In the Works & More Top News | THR News



Bob Iger could be up for a high level ambassadorship role under President-elect Joe Biden, Tom Cruise lashes out at crew on the set of 'Mission: Impossible 7' for not following COVID-19 safety..

Credit: THR News Duration: 02:20 Published 8 hours ago