State of natural disaster declared as Cyclone Yasa makes landfall in Fiji Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:20s - Published State of natural disaster declared as Cyclone Yasa makes landfall in Fiji Cyclone Yasa pummelled the islands in the Fiji archipelago with strong winds and heavy rain as it made landfall on the island of Vanua Levu as the equivalent of a category 4 hurricane. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend