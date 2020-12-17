French court finds Charlie Hebdo attack accomplices guilty
Paris court delivers guilty verdicts to 14 accomplices of January 2015 attacks on offices of French satirical newspaper.
A drone flight through empty Paris squaresA curfew took effect in France on Tuesday at 8 p.m. (1900GMT), to try to prevent a new spike in COVID-19 infections.
France eases lockdown but issues curfew from 8:00pmPolice checked drivers in Paris for certificates exempting them from the curfew that started at 8pm Tuesday.
Fourteen found guilty in Charlie Hebdo trialFourteen people have been found guilty of being accomplices in terrorist attacks in France in 2015.
Charlie Hebdo verdict: French court convicts 14 people over 2015 terror attacks
Associate of 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack gang found guilty of terrorism