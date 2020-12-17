Bitcoin surges to record highs above $23,000

Bitcoin touched fresh record highs above $23,000 early Thursday, as investors pile into a new rally for the crypto-currency.

Bitcoin Surpasses $20,000 On Wednesday, Bitcoin shot past $20,000 for the first time. "Some of the biggest investors in the world have been singing Bitcoin's praises in recent weeks," said an author of a bestselling book on cryptocurrencies. Business Insider reports that Bitcoin surged more than 5% to trade around $20,550 as of 09:30 a.m. ET. This breaks its previous record of $19,857 set in late November.

The virtual currency has gained more than 170% this year amid stock market turmoil during the pandemic.

