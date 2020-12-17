Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bitcoin surges to record highs above $23,000

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Bitcoin surges to record highs above $23,000

Bitcoin surges to record highs above $23,000

Bitcoin touched fresh record highs above $23,000 early Thursday, as investors pile into a new rally for the crypto-currency.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bitcoin Decentralized cryptocurrency

Bitcoin hits all-time high rising above $20,000

 The virtual currency has gained more than 170% this year amid stock market turmoil during the pandemic.
BBC News
Bitcoin Surpasses $20,000 [Video]

Bitcoin Surpasses $20,000

On Wednesday, Bitcoin shot past $20,000 for the first time. "Some of the biggest investors in the world have been singing Bitcoin's praises in recent weeks," said an author of a bestselling book on cryptocurrencies. Business Insider reports that Bitcoin surged more than 5% to trade around $20,550 as of 09:30 a.m. ET. This breaks its previous record of $19,857 set in late November.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Months later, the great Twitter hack still boggles my mind

 Illustration by Grayson Blackmon / The Verge

One of the wildest stories of the year was the day some of the most-followed Twitter accounts on the..
The Verge

Ten Years Ago Satoshi Nakamoto Logged Off – The Final Message from Bitcoin’s Inventor

 Ten years ago today, the pseudonymous programmer (or programmers) Satoshi Nakamoto logged into the forum bitcointalk.org one last time, and left the Bitcoin..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Bitcoin tops $20,000 milestone and continues to surge to record highs

Bitcoin has blown past the $20,000 mark and continues to hit record highs as investors flock to the...
Upworthy - Published

Winklevoss comes out of meditation to witness Bitcoin’s record high

Winklevoss comes out of meditation to witness Bitcoin’s record high Bitcoin broke $20,000 to set new all-time highs on Wednesday around three years after its previous...
The Next Web - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Bitcoin hits a milestone [Video]

Bitcoin hits a milestone

Monday, Bitcoin hit an all time high and is expected to soar even higher.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:51Published
Bitcoin surges to all-time record as 2020 rally powers on [Video]

Bitcoin surges to all-time record as 2020 rally powers on

Bitcoin soared to a record high against the dollar on Monday, as its 2020 rally steamed ahead, boosted by increased demand from both institutional and retail investors that saw the virtual currency as..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published
Bitcoin Soars Above $19,000 [Video]

Bitcoin Soars Above $19,000

Bitcoin surged above $19,000 on Tuesday. The increase marks the first time in nearly three years, the cryptocurrency has come close to its 2017 record. According to Business Insider, the price of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published