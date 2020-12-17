Bitcoin surges to record highs above $23,000

On Wednesday, Bitcoin shot past $20,000 for the first time. "Some of the biggest investors in the world have been singing Bitcoin's praises in recent weeks," said an author of a bestselling book on cryptocurrencies. Business Insider reports that Bitcoin surged more than 5% to trade around $20,550 as of 09:30 a.m. ET. This breaks its previous record of $19,857 set in late November.
