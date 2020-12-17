Watch: Under-construction pillar collapses on pedestrian in Rajasthan

An under-construction pillar collapsed on a pedestrian.

The incident took place in Sarafa market in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

Two people were walking when the pillar fell, leaving one seriously injured.

Police informed that one was seriously injured and was undergoing treatment at hospital.

The other person walking with him sustained minor injuries.

The pillar fell from the third floor of a building.

As per police, construction work was going on at a shop.

Police also informed they were investigating the matter.

