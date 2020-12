'India's experience with incentives not so good': Santosh Pai on PLI | Budget



On the topic of PLI scheme, Santosh Pai, Partner, Link Legal said that India's experience with such incentives hasn’t been good. Pai also said that the real challenge is to focus on the bottlenecks... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29 Published 1 day ago

Should India go for more free trade pacts? Citigroup economist answers | Budget



Samiran Chakraborty, MD & Chief Economist, India, Citigroup said that unless global growth tendencies change there wouldn’t be much traction for trade agreements at a regional level. “India-EU.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:56 Published 1 day ago