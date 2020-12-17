Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:40s - Published 3 minutes ago

Government will recall Parliament if Brexit deal is secured

Jacob Rees-Mogg has confirmed that the House of Commons will rise for Christmas "at the close of business today" but the government will seek a recall of Parliament over the festive period if a Brexit deal needs to be approved.

Report by Jonesia.

