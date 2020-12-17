Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Government will recall Parliament if Brexit deal is secured

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Government will recall Parliament if Brexit deal is secured

Government will recall Parliament if Brexit deal is secured

Jacob Rees-Mogg has confirmed that the House of Commons will rise for Christmas "at the close of business today" but the government will seek a recall of Parliament over the festive period if a Brexit deal needs to be approved.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit Countdown: 14 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 14 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
SNP MP ordered to leave House of Commons after Brexit protest [Video]

SNP MP ordered to leave House of Commons after Brexit protest

An SNP MP has been suspended from a House of Commons sitting after heprotested against the approval of controversial Brexit legislation. Theparty’s business spokesman Drew Hendry shouted “this is an outrage” asproceedings on the UK Internal Market Bill came to a conclusion following alengthy parliamentary battle in recent weeks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Brexit trade talks with India: 'We don't duck the difficult issues'

 Dominic Rabb says the UK wants a post-Brexit trade deal with India, but will also hold it accountable for human rights issues.
BBC News
UK's Johnson says a good Brexit trade deal can be done but EU knows parameters [Video]

UK's Johnson says a good Brexit trade deal can be done but EU knows parameters

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:33Published

Jacob Rees-Mogg Jacob Rees-Mogg British Conservative politician

Father Christmas to be granted special travel corridor, MPs told [Video]

Father Christmas to be granted special travel corridor, MPs told

The Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, promised MPs FatherChristmas will be given a travel corridor so he can deliver gifts to familiesthis Christmas. Responding to a question from the shadow leader of the House,Valerie Vaz, Mr Rees-Mogg said Father Christmas would be not need to bevaccinated to enter the UK, noting his own children were waiting "with batedbreath" for Christmas Day. Mr Rees-Mogg later confirmed Father Christmas'selves would qualify as key workers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published
Rees-Mogg channels Peppa Pig to praise puddle jumping [Video]

Rees-Mogg channels Peppa Pig to praise puddle jumping

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg recalled an episode of Peppa Pig as he gave his support for a puddle jumping contest. The World Puddle Jumping Championships are usually held at Wicksteed Park in Kettering but in order to comply with social distancing restrictions this year they are taking place online. Kettering's Conservative MP Philip Hollobone called for a "statement in support" of the event. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:20Published

House of Commons of the United Kingdom House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions [Video]

Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions

Boris Johnson has told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Answering a question from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons the prime minister said he didn't want to criminalise the public's "long made plans" but it is "vital" people are "sensible and cautious" over the holiday period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:02Published
Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister’s Questions [Video]

Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister’s Questions

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published
A good deal is still there to be done, says PM [Video]

A good deal is still there to be done, says PM

The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted that the EU is currently insisting on terms which no prime minister could accept. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:13Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Powell: Government needs Covid plan beyond Christmas [Video]

Powell: Government needs Covid plan beyond Christmas

Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell has said the government must focus on a long term plan of the Covid tiering system rather than the "mixed messages" around the Christmas period. The Manchester Central MP added the region met the criteria to be moved from Tier 3. However, more support was needed for the hospitality sector which has "borne the brunt" of the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:51Published
Patel urges public to have 'smaller, safer' Christmas [Video]

Patel urges public to have 'smaller, safer' Christmas

Home Secretary Priti Patel has urged the public to have a "smaller, safer" Christmas amidst a rising number of Covid infections in parts of the country. Her comments follow those from Prime Minister Boris Johnson who asked people to keep their festive celebrations "short and small", despite relaxing restrictions nationwide for five days. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Patel: Tobias Ellwood's Covid breach will be followed up [Video]

Patel: Tobias Ellwood's Covid breach will be followed up

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said there will be a follow up into Tobias Ellwood's alleged breach of Covid restrictions. The Conservative MP attended a Christmas dinner with 27 guests at a London club, however insisted it had been a business meeting and "absolutely Covid-compliant". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:31Published
McKellen urges public to get Covid vaccine and praises NHS [Video]

McKellen urges public to get Covid vaccine and praises NHS

Sir Ian McKellen has urged the public to take the Covid vaccination if offered, describing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a "friend" as he received the first ot two jabs at Queen Mary University Hospital. The 81-year-old actor also praised the NHS, admitting he would not be alive were it not for the health service. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Parliament recall on the cards over festive period should Brexit deal emerge

A recall of Parliament will be sought over the festive period if a Brexit deal needs to be approved,...
Belfast Telegraph - Published