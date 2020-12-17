Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:31s - Published 1 minute ago

Patel: Tobias Ellwood's Covid breach will be followed up

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said there will be a follow up into Tobias Ellwood's alleged breach of Covid restrictions.

The Conservative MP attended a Christmas dinner with 27 guests at a London club, however insisted it had been a business meeting and "absolutely Covid-compliant".

Report by Alibhaiz.

