Patel: Tobias Ellwood's Covid breach will be followed up

Conservative MP Conor Burns says he hopes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit the set of Coronation Street to mark 60 years of the ITV show. Labour's Tracy Brabin, who played Tricia Armstrong on the show between 1994 and 1997, said Corrie is as much a part of British culture as "a nice cuppa, a fish and chip supper or sitting down to the Queen's Speech on Christmas Day". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Former leader of the Conservative party, Iain Duncan Smith, has said he will not be supporting the government as MPs vote on whether to accept the new revised tiering restrictions in England. The MP for Chingford and Woodford Green questioned the government's plans and called for "some just process, due process, that goes along in a reasonable way". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has attempted to ease concerns from fellow Conservative MPs over the incoming Covid tier system. MPs are due to vote on new restrictions, but the Prime Minister is facing a possible revolt from Tory backbenchers who are displeased with regional lockdown plans.
Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
London's bars, pubs and restaurants shut their doors last night for the third time this year as the capital was moved into Tier 3 restrictions following a rise in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Home Secretary Priti Patel has urged the public to have a "smaller, safer" Christmas amidst a rising number of Covid infections in parts of the country.
Her comments follow those from Prime Minister Boris Johnson who asked people to keep their festive celebrations "short and small", despite relaxing restrictions nationwide for five days. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Jacob Rees-Mogg has confirmed that the House of Commons will rise for Christmas "at the close of business today" but the government will seek a recall of Parliament over the festive period if a Brexit deal needs to be approved. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell has said the government must focus on a long term plan of the Covid tiering system rather than the "mixed messages" around the Christmas period.
The Manchester Central MP added the region met the criteria to be moved from Tier 3. However, more support was needed for the hospitality sector which has "borne the brunt" of the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Ian McKellen has urged the public to take the Covid vaccination if offered, describing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a "friend" as he received the first ot two jabs at Queen Mary University Hospital.
The 81-year-old actor also praised the NHS, admitting he would not be alive were it not for the health service. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn