Snow Shoveling Safely

A lot of us take snow shoveling for granted when we get to this time of year, but it can lead to unexpected health problems, including heart attacks.

KDKA's John Shumway spoke with Allegheny Health Network's Dr. Amish Mehta about the warning signs and how to remain safe and healthy.