French President Macron has COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement made on Thursday, the president’s office said the diagnosis was, quote, “made following a PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms." The 42-year-old will self-isolate for the next seven days, but, his Elysee office added, he will continue to work and carry out duties remotely.
A spokeswoman said that all his trips had been canceled, including an upcoming visit to Lebanon.
It’s not yet clear where he could have contracted the virus.
In addition, in the last two weeks Macron has met with numerous world leaders, including the prime ministers of Portugal and Spain, Egypt's president -- and attended a summit that included the heads of state of Germany, Italy, Belgium, and the EU chief, among others.
Prime Minister Jean Castex will also self isolate after coming into contact with Macron over the last few days.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier 1.
Tier 3 restrictions will also be extended across a wide area of east and south east England, including Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and the majority of Surrey.
All changes will come into effect at 00:01 on Saturday December 19. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
President Emmanuel Macron said last month that restrictions would be lifted on December 15 if new daily cases were no higher than 5,000 but the country's top health official said Monday that "it will..