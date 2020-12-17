Global  
 

French President Macron has COVID-19
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday.

In a statement made on Thursday, the president’s office said the diagnosis was, quote, “made following a PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms." The 42-year-old will self-isolate for the next seven days, but, his Elysee office added, he will continue to work and carry out duties remotely.

A spokeswoman said that all his trips had been canceled, including an upcoming visit to Lebanon.

It’s not yet clear where he could have contracted the virus.

In addition, in the last two weeks Macron has met with numerous world leaders, including the prime ministers of Portugal and Spain, Egypt's president -- and attended a summit that included the heads of state of Germany, Italy, Belgium, and the EU chief, among others.

Prime Minister Jean Castex will also self isolate after coming into contact with Macron over the last few days.




