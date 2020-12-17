Powerful Nor'easter Sweeps Through The Northeast

Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
A powerful nor'easter swept through the northeast overnight, hitting some 70 million people.

For many it's the biggest storm they've seen in years.


