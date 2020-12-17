Global  
 

MLB Officially Elevates Negro Leagues to 'Major League' Status

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
MLB Officially Elevates Negro Leagues to 'Major League' StatusCommissioner Rob Manfred revealed the news in a statement on December 16th.

[NFA] Major League Baseball is giving the Negro Leagues of 1920 through 1948 "Major League" status, MLB said on Wednesday. Freddie Joyner has more.

 Took long enough ... but Major League Baseball will finally recognize the Negro Leagues as a part of the Major Leagues. MLB Commish Rob Manfred said the move..
