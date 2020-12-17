Global  
 

Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package

Congressional leaders met for hours on December 15th in an attempt to reach a deal that will extend coronavirus relief programs that are set to expire at the end of December.


12/16: Red and Blue

 Congress nears deal for COVID relief package; Huge early voting turnout in Georgia Sen. runoffs
A GOP senator unveiled plans for a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks as relief talks stall ahead of crucial deadline

Republican senator Josh Hawley has emerged as a leading advocate in the GOP for stimulus checks in...
Support grows for stimulus checks, but they may wait

Support grew on Tuesday for including a new round of stimulus checks in the COVID-19 relief package...
Trump wants stimulus checks for 'more money than they're talking about'

Members of Congress are in talks about a $908 billion bipartisan relief package that does not include...
Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal

Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal

U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could..

Nancy Cordes On COVID Relief Package

Nancy Cordes On COVID Relief Package

Nancy Cordes, Chief Congressional Correspondent for CBS News, joined WBZ to discuss what the COVID Relief Package will likely include.

Nasdaq closes at record high

Nasdaq closes at record high

Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its..

