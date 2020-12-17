Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has made a stunning disclosure. A video tweeted by Congress leader Narendra Saluja shows the BJP leader saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a key role in toppling the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. ‘Don't tell anyone. I haven't told anyone this till now... am making it public for the first time from this stage. If anyone played an important role in pulling down the Kamal Nath government, it was Narendra Modi and not Dharmendra Pradhan,’ Vijayvargiya can be heard saying. Congress latched on to the video and claimed that its stand had been vindicated. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:16Published
