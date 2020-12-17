Global  
 

Comedian demonstrates how to confess to your wife

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Comedian demonstrates how to confess to your wife

Comedian demonstrates how to confess to your wife

Comedian/Actor/Filmmaker/CloseTalker Michael Joiner demonstrates how he successfully confesses doing a bad thing to the wife.

Priceless!


