Watch: AAP MLA tears copy of Centre's farm laws during special Delhi assembly

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 00:50s - Published
AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal ripped copy of Centre's farm laws during a special Delhi assembly session called to discuss farmers' agitation.

"I refuse to accept these black laws which are against farmers," he said while tearing the copy.


