New Yorker plays unique instrument made from glass bowls he received for Christmas Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:28s - Published New Yorker plays unique instrument made from glass bowls he received for Christmas A man from Long Island, New York, was ecstatic with his unique new musical instrument he received as a Christmas present. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Most Popular Christmas Cookies in the United States



The Most Popular Christmas Cookies in the United States. With the holiday season upon us, people all over the United States are ready to start baking their favorite holiday cookies. . In an.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20 Published 1 week ago