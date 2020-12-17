Global  
 

'Did not receive any written notice from SC,' says farmer leader

Bhartiya Kisan Union's president MS Rai said that farmers' unions will hold discussion when they receive a written notice from Supreme Court.

"We've not received any written notice from SC.

When we get a notice, all farmers' unions will hold a discussion and take a decision," said MS Rai, Bhartiya Kisan Union, Doaba.

The Supreme Court has allowed impleadment of 8 farmer unions as respondents in petitions seeking removal of protestors from Delhi borders.


