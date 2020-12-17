Global  
 

North Texas Hospitals Administer COVID-19 Vaccine, Monitor Patients For Side Effects

Hospital cleaner shares thoughts of working on frontlines [Video]

Hospital cleaner shares thoughts of working on frontlines

Safety is a concern for many frontline workers, including those responsible for keeping hospitals clean.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:54Published
Nashville surgeon among first in Tennessee to receive authorized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Nashville surgeon among first in Tennessee to receive authorized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Staff at Clinical Research Associates in Nashville began to administer Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to unblind patients who participated in the vaccine's clinical study.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:58Published
Shasta County skilled nursing facility waits for vaccine to be available for workers and patients [Video]

Shasta County skilled nursing facility waits for vaccine to be available for workers and patients

Nursing homes in Shasta County are still waiting to hear when they’ll be getting the Covid-19 vaccines.

Credit: KHSLPublished