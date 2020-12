Claire's Forecast 12-17

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:31s - Published 7 minutes ago

THE20S.ACROSS THE AREA WE'RE SEEINGTEMPERATURES IN THE 20S.

NORMALLOW TEMPS ARE USUALLY AROUND 22,SO OUR MORNING LOWS ARE NEARNORMAL INCOMPARISON TO WHERE WE SHOULD BEFOR THIS TIME OF DECEMBER.

WINDSWILL BE OUT OF THENORTH-NORTHEAST AROUND 5-10 MPH.SATELLITE AND RADAR IS SHOWINGMOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES AND A FEWFLURRIES.FUTURETRACK SHOWS MOSTLY CLOUDYSKIES AND FLURRIES TODAY.

SKIESWILL REMAINMOSTLY CLOUDY TONIGHT AND FRIDAYWILL BE PARTLY SUNNY.TODAY'S DAY PLANNER SHOWS MOSTLYCLOUDY SKIES WITH HIGHTEMPERATURES NEAR30.LOOKING OUT FOR THE NEXT 7DAYS..

TODAY WILL BE MOSTLYCLOUDY WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW30S.

FRIDAY WILL BE PARTLY SUNNYWITH HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER30S.

SATURDAYHAS THE CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOWSHOWERS WITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER30S.SUNDAY WILL BE MOSTLY CLOUDYWITH A FEW RAIN OR SNOW SHOWERSPOSSIBLEAND HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S.MONDAY AND TUESDAY WILL BEPARTLY TO MOSTLYCLOUDY WITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER30S AND LOW 40S.

MORE RAIN ISPOSSIBLE LATEWEDNESDAY WITH HIGHS NEAR 40.