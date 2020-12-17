Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: PSLV-C50 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Watch: PSLV-C50 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

Watch: PSLV-C50 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on December 17 launched PSLV-C50 carrying communication satellite CMS-01.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indian Space Research Organisation Indian Space Research Organisation India's national space agency

Isro gears up to launch satellites built by private players onboard PSLV-C51

 Isro would launch an earth observation satellite 'ANAND' that is fully built by a start-up as part of enabling private players in space exploration, Chairman K..
IndiaTimes
Watch: ISRO launches India's 42nd communication satellite CMS-01 [Video]

Watch: ISRO launches India's 42nd communication satellite CMS-01

ISRO launched the country's 42nd communication satellite named CMS-01. This is the second satellite launched by ISRO amid Covid-19 pandemic. CMS-01 is envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of frequency spectrum. Its coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands. It will be the first in a new series of communication satellites by India after GSAT and INSAT series. This was the 77th launch vehicle mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota. The new satellite would replace the GSAT-12 in the orbit, which was launched in 2011.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:59Published

Communication satellite CMS-01 successfully injected into orbit by PSLV-C50 rocket, ISRO says

 The satellite was successfully launched onboard the launch vehicle Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50).
DNA

Satish Dhawan Space Centre Satish Dhawan Space Centre Spaceport in Andhra Pradesh, India

Countdown begins for launch of communication satellite CMS-01 on-board PSLV-C50

 The polar satellite launch vehicle's 52nd mission is scheduled for lift-off at 15.41 hours on Thursday from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota..
IndiaTimes

PSLV-C50 to launch communication satellite CMS-01 on Dec 17: Isro

 The launch of communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50), is scheduled on December 17 from the Satish Dhawan Space..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

Countdown begins for launch of communication satellite CMS-01 on-board PSLV-C50

The polar satellite launch vehicle's 52nd mission is scheduled for lift-off at 15.41 hours on...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

ISRO chief hails space agency's team efforts for successful launch of (PSLV)-C49 [Video]

ISRO chief hails space agency's team efforts for successful launch of (PSLV)-C49

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C49 was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. ISRO chief K Sivan hailed the team..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:48Published
ISRO's first launch since lockdown: Earth observation satellite PSLV-C49 lifts off successfully [Video]

ISRO's first launch since lockdown: Earth observation satellite PSLV-C49 lifts off successfully

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday successfully launched PSLV-C49 carrying India's latest earth observation satellite and nine customer satellites from the spaceport in Sriharikota. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:58Published
Rocket blasts off from southern India with ten satellites on board [Video]

Rocket blasts off from southern India with ten satellites on board

India launched its first space mission in almost a year today (November 7th) with the lift-off of a PSLV rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published