Watch: PSLV-C50 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

Watch: ISRO launches India's 42nd communication satellite CMS-01



ISRO launched the country's 42nd communication satellite named CMS-01. This is the second satellite launched by ISRO amid Covid-19 pandemic. CMS-01 is envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of frequency spectrum. Its coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands. It will be the first in a new series of communication satellites by India after GSAT and INSAT series. This was the 77th launch vehicle mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota. The new satellite would replace the GSAT-12 in the orbit, which was launched in 2011.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59 Published on January 1, 1970