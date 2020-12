New details about the new Montbello High School Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:36s - Published 1 minute ago New details about the new Montbello High School New details about the new Montbello High School 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MAY.DENNIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILLANNOUNCE PLANS FOR THE NEW HIGHSCHOOL IN THE MONTBELLOCOMMUNITY IN NORTHEAST DENVER.CURRENTLY A CAREER AND TECHNICALHIGH SCHOOL, BUT THE PLAN TOOPEN IT AFTER HISTORICALLY BLACKCOLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES.FOCUS ON STEAM CLASSES, ROBERTF. SMITH STEAM ACADEMY.SMITH IS A BLACK AMERICANINVESTOR, ENGINEER,





You Might Like