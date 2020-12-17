Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 days ago

This week's student athlete is former mercer county titan and current kentucky baseball pitcher mason hazelwood.

Hazelwood is currently ranked 3rd on the uk career list for fewest hits allowed per nine innings.

While he prepares for the upcoming season, mason's busy getting his degree in elementary education, where he's at the top of his class and one of only five men in the program the wildcat stepped on campus wanting to be an engineer but has found a new passion in teaching: :adlibon: