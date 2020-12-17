China’s lunar mission Chang’e returns to Earth with Moon rocks

China becomes only the third country to have retrieved samples from the Moon following the US and the Soviet Union in the 1960s and 70s.

A capsule lands in Inner Mongolia with the first lunar rock to be brought to Earth in 44 years.

A video animation of the Chang’e 5 lander on the surface of the Moon. | Photo: Xinhua / Jin Liwang via Getty Images China’s first mission to..

Moon samples to be transported to Beijing A Chinese lunar capsule that returned to Earth on Thursday with fresh samplesfrom the Moon will be transported to Beijing by air, the Chinese statebroadcaster reported.

