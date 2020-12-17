China’s lunar mission Chang’e returns to Earth with Moon rocks
China’s lunar mission Chang’e returns to Earth with Moon rocks
China becomes only the third country to have retrieved samples from the Moon following the US and the
Soviet Union in the 1960s and 70s.
