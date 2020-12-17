Global  
 

China’s lunar mission Chang’e returns to Earth with Moon rocks

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:51s - Published
China’s lunar mission Chang’e returns to Earth with Moon rocks

China becomes only the third country to have retrieved samples from the Moon following the US and the Soviet Union in the 1960s and 70s.


