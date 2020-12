Santa visits babies at Bryan Health NICU Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:10s - Published 4 days ago Santa visits babies at Bryan Health NICU Santa visits babies at Bryan Health NICU 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AT BRYAN HEALTH.SANTA AND SOME OFHIS HELPERS VISITED20 OF THE SMALLESTPATIENTS AND THEIRFAMILIES.SOME FAMILIES AREAPART DURING THEHOLIDAYS.THIS YEAR, VISITORRESTRICTIONS INTHE PANDEMIC ARE ACHALLENGE FORTHEM TO BE WITHTHEIR LOVED ONES."HAVING A BABY, AFAMILY IN THE NICU ISONE OF THE MOSTSTRESSFUL TIMES FORANY FAMILY, ANYBODY.IT'S NOTHING THATANYBODY PREPARESFOR.NO ONE CAN EVER BEPREPARED FOR IT.IT'S IMPORTANT TOBRING SOME CHEER TOASSURE THEM THATTHEY'RE NOT ALONE.SANTA IS WITH THEM.THE WHOLECOMMUNITY SUPPORTSTHEM.BABIES CAN SPENDWEEKS OR MONTHSIN THE NICU AT ATIME.SANTA'S VISITHELPED BRINGSMILES TO THEFAMILIES.STILL TO COME ...AS YOU SHOP THE





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dallas NorthPark Center Santa Doing Virtual Visits This Christmas To Support Pediatric Patients



Proceeds from the virtual visits are going to Children’s Health to advance medical research on pediatric illnesses and enhance patient care. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:39 Published 3 weeks ago