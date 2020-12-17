Arvind Kejriwal tears farm laws during special session of Delhi Assembly

After tearing copies of three farm laws during special session of Delhi Assembly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed the Centre to repeal the farm laws without taking more sacrifices of the farmers. "Delhi Assembly today rejected all 3 farm laws and has appealed Central govt that it should take back these black laws. More than 20 farmers have died during 20 days of protest. On average, one farmer is getting martyred daily in this movement," he said.
AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal ripped copy of Centre's farm laws during a special Delhi assembly session called to discuss farmers' agitation. "I refuse to accept these black laws which are against farmers," he said while tearing the copy.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday slammed Rahul Gandhi for walking out of a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence, saying the Congress leader has "insulted" constitutional institutions by imputing that important issues are not discussed by the panel. His remarks came a day after Gandhi and other Congress leaders walked out of a meeting of the committee and alleged that the panel's time was being wasted in discussing armed forces' uniform instead of the crucial issue of national security. The BJP leader also said that Gandhi has remained mostly absent from the committee's meetings in the past. Watch the full video for more details.
Former top aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari has quit theparty a day after he resigned as MLA. Reports suggest that Adhikari is likely to join the BJP ahead of the state polls slated to be held next year. Leaders from the Trinamool has said that Adhikari wanted to be number two in the party after Mamata Banerjee and that was not acceptable to the party. Adhikari had quit the state cabinet last month due to differences with the party. Watch the full video for all the details.
BJP leader Narottam Mishra has launched a veiled attack on Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader read out what he said was a Whatsapp forward that likened Sonia Gandhi to the character of ‘Kaikeyi’. ‘I received a WhatsApp forward, asking which mother after 'Kaikeyi' conspired to secure king's throne for her son. It asked how many cards are there in a standard deck. The answer was 52. This party also has 52 MPs in Parliament. Surprisingly, there is a joker as well,’ Mishra was heard saying. He further added that the entire party is working to make a child Prime Minister. Watch the full video for all the details.
The first shots in a massive U.S. COVID-19 vaccine campaign will be administered as early as Monday, with Pfizer Inc and partners aiming to start shipments across the hard-hit country on Sunday, an Army general organizing the rollout said. Colette Luke has more.
