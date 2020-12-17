Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arvind Kejriwal tears farm laws during special session of Delhi Assembly

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Arvind Kejriwal tears farm laws during special session of Delhi Assembly

Arvind Kejriwal tears farm laws during special session of Delhi Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 17 tore copies of the three farm laws in Delhi Assembly and lambasted at BJP and the Centre over the farm laws.

"What was the hurry to get farm laws passed in Parliament during pandemic?

It has happened for 1st time that 3 laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha...I hereby tear 3 farm laws in this Assembly and appeal the Centre not to become worst than Britishers," he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister was addressing a special session of Delhi Assembly called to discuss farmers' agitation.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal Indian politician

Repeal 'black' farm laws without taking more farmers' sacrifices [Video]

Repeal 'black' farm laws without taking more farmers' sacrifices

After tearing copies of three farm laws during special session of Delhi Assembly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed the Centre to repeal the farm laws without taking more sacrifices of the farmers. "Delhi Assembly today rejected all 3 farm laws and has appealed Central govt that it should take back these black laws. More than 20 farmers have died during 20 days of protest. On average, one farmer is getting martyred daily in this movement," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Delhi Legislative Assembly Delhi Legislative Assembly Unicameral legislature of the Indian union territory of Delhi

Famers protest: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tears copies of Centre's farm laws in assembly

 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tore up copies of the Centre's three new agriculture-related laws in the legislative assembly on Thursday. Addressing the..
IndiaTimes

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Watch: AAP MLA tears copy of Centre's farm laws during special Delhi assembly [Video]

Watch: AAP MLA tears copy of Centre's farm laws during special Delhi assembly

AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal ripped copy of Centre's farm laws during a special Delhi assembly session called to discuss farmers' agitation. "I refuse to accept these black laws which are against farmers," he said while tearing the copy.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 00:50Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

‘Rahul Gandhi didn’t attend 12 of 14 meetings, now blames govt’: Javadekar [Video]

‘Rahul Gandhi didn’t attend 12 of 14 meetings, now blames govt’: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday slammed Rahul Gandhi for walking out of a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence, saying the Congress leader has "insulted" constitutional institutions by imputing that important issues are not discussed by the panel. His remarks came a day after Gandhi and other Congress leaders walked out of a meeting of the committee and alleged that the panel's time was being wasted in discussing armed forces' uniform instead of the crucial issue of national security. The BJP leader also said that Gandhi has remained mostly absent from the committee's meetings in the past. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published
Former Mamata aide Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC, likely to join BJP [Video]

Former Mamata aide Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC, likely to join BJP

Former top aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari has quit theparty a day after he resigned as MLA. Reports suggest that Adhikari is likely to join the BJP ahead of the state polls slated to be held next year. Leaders from the Trinamool has said that Adhikari wanted to be number two in the party after Mamata Banerjee and that was not acceptable to the party. Adhikari had quit the state cabinet last month due to differences with the party. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:00Published

Parliament Parliament Legislative body of government

Convene special Parliament session of resolve farm issues: NCP

 With the farmers stir against the Centres new farm laws continuing near Delhi borders, the NCP on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convene a..
IndiaTimes

Rahul writes to Lok Sabha Speaker, claims he was not allowed to speak in parliamentary panel meet

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla claiming he was not allowed to speak freely in the meeting of the parliamentary..
IndiaTimes
Watch: BJP’s Narottam Mishra equates Sonia Gandhi to ‘Kaikeyi’, mocks Rahul [Video]

Watch: BJP’s Narottam Mishra equates Sonia Gandhi to ‘Kaikeyi’, mocks Rahul

BJP leader Narottam Mishra has launched a veiled attack on Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader read out what he said was a Whatsapp forward that likened Sonia Gandhi to the character of ‘Kaikeyi’. ‘I received a WhatsApp forward, asking which mother after 'Kaikeyi' conspired to secure king's throne for her son. It asked how many cards are there in a standard deck. The answer was 52. This party also has 52 MPs in Parliament. Surprisingly, there is a joker as well,’ Mishra was heard saying. He further added that the entire party is working to make a child Prime Minister. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:07Published

Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India

Vice President, PM Modi, Speaker Om Birla, ministers pay tributes to Parliament attack heroes

 Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh, defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, leader of opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ram..
IndiaTimes

Sushil Modi, 2 others take oath as Rajya Sabha members

 Three newly elected members of Rajya Sabha, including former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi, took oath on Saturday.
IndiaTimes

British people British people Citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, British Overseas Territories, Crown Dependencies, and their descendants

First U.S. COVID shots coming Monday: Army General [Video]

First U.S. COVID shots coming Monday: Army General

The first shots in a massive U.S. COVID-19 vaccine campaign will be administered as early as Monday, with Pfizer Inc and partners aiming to start shipments across the hard-hit country on Sunday, an Army general organizing the rollout said. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Cannot 'betray' farmers: Arvind Kejriwal tears copies of Centre's farm laws

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the Centre''s three new agriculture laws...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNAHinduZee News


Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal observes day-long hunger strike in support of farmers, calls farm laws anti-farmer

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Centre and said that the new farm laws are not only anti-farmer...
Zee News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

High drama: Kejriwal tears copies of farm laws in Assembly | Oneindia News [Video]

High drama: Kejriwal tears copies of farm laws in Assembly | Oneindia News

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal caused high drama in the Delhi Assembly as he made his objection to the Centre's farm laws clear. While addressing the House, he tore copies of the farm laws and alleged that..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published
Trade unions in India join farmers' protest against agricultural reforms [Video]

Trade unions in India join farmers' protest against agricultural reforms

Trade unions and organisations joined a rally in Delhi, India on December 14 in solidarity for the farmers' protest against controversial farm bills.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published
‘BKU leaders from UP support the farm laws’: Union Agriculture Minister [Video]

‘BKU leaders from UP support the farm laws’: Union Agriculture Minister

Amid continuing protest by farmers on Delhi borders over new farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) from Uttar Pradesh at Krishi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:07Published