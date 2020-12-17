Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:04s - Published 9 minutes ago

Arvind Kejriwal tears farm laws during special session of Delhi Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 17 tore copies of the three farm laws in Delhi Assembly and lambasted at BJP and the Centre over the farm laws.

"What was the hurry to get farm laws passed in Parliament during pandemic?

It has happened for 1st time that 3 laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha...I hereby tear 3 farm laws in this Assembly and appeal the Centre not to become worst than Britishers," he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister was addressing a special session of Delhi Assembly called to discuss farmers' agitation.