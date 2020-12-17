Global  
 

Tampa pediatrician to speak to FDA panel on Moderna vaccine

Tampa pediatrician to speak to FDA panel on Moderna vaccine

Raptors plan to host limited number of fans for games [Video]

Raptors plan to host limited number of fans for games

The Toronto Raptors have announced plans to host a limited number of fans for games in Tampa.

First COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Tampa [Video]

First COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Tampa

First COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Tampa

COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Tampa [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Tampa

COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Tampa

First vaccines to arrive in Tampa this week [Video]

First vaccines to arrive in Tampa this week

First COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Tampa as soon as Monday morning.

FDA discussing Moderna vaccine Thursday [Video]

FDA discussing Moderna vaccine Thursday

FDA discussing Moderna vaccine Thursday

FDA: Medical personnel can use extra doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in vials

 Doctors across the nation this week expected to receive the Pfizer vaccine with five doses in each vial. But to their surprise, they've found there may be more..
FDA Authorises the First at-Home Over-the-Counter Coronavirus Test [Video]

FDA Authorises the First at-Home Over-the-Counter Coronavirus Test

The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test was authorised by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 15th.

Could Big Pharma cash in on COVID vaccine?

 Pfizer and Moderna could be looking at a big check once their first round of COVID vaccines are distributed, despite a non-lucrative market and pressure to keep..
Officials could approve second COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna soon

 A second COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna could inch closer to approval in the U.S. Thursday. The Pfizer vaccine is already being distributed at hospitals and nursing..
FDA advisory committee to consider second COVID-19 vaccine, this one from Moderna, during all-day meeting

 An FDA advisory panel is expected Thursday to recommend authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna. It could be in states by Monday.
 
FDA panel to discuss Moderna vaccine Thursday [Video]

FDA panel to discuss Moderna vaccine Thursday

FDA panel to discuss Moderna vaccine Thursday

Health Headlines - 12-16-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 12-16-20

In today's health headlines we talk about some of the COVID-19 vaccines that are now being given to frontline medical workers. Other vaccines are almost ready for release as well as an FDA panel will..

FDA Advisory Panel To Consider Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

FDA Advisory Panel To Consider Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

The advisory panel will meet in two days to consider whether to recommend the Moderna vaccine for approval to the FDA. For efficacy, the panel says the Moderna version is even better than the Pfizer..

