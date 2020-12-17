Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Among Us Hitting Nintendo Switch

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Among Us Hitting Nintendo SwitchAmong Us Hitting Nintendo Switch

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Hades' on Nintendo Switch can transfer saved games to and from PC

The Cross Save feature for Hades on the Nintendo Switch is finally live. When Supergiant Games...
engadget - Published Also reported by •Mashable


Here’s where you can buy a Nintendo Switch

Here’s where you can buy a Nintendo Switch Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge The Nintendo Switch, like everything else that can...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch


Nintendo completes Donkey Kong Country trilogy on Switch Online service

Nintendo completes Donkey Kong Country trilogy on Switch Online service If you’ve been waiting until you could play all three SNES Donkey Kong Country games before picking...
The Verge - Published


Related videos from verified sources

‘Among Us', 'Spelunky 2' and More Games Announced for Nintendo Switch [Video]

‘Among Us', 'Spelunky 2' and More Games Announced for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo's Indie World Showcase took place on December 15th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
‘Among Us,' 'Spelunky 2' and More Games Announced for Nintendo Switch [Video]

‘Among Us,' 'Spelunky 2' and More Games Announced for Nintendo Switch

‘Among Us,' 'Spelunky 2' and More Games Announced for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's Indie World Showcase took place on Dec. 15. During the event, 19 games were said to be coming to the Switch, some..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published
COVID Screen Time Could Be Damaging Children's Eyesight [Video]

COVID Screen Time Could Be Damaging Children's Eyesight

When the pandemic shut down schools across the country, the idea was to protect children's health. But the switch to remote learning means long hours in front of a computer. Nancy Chen reports about..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:01Published