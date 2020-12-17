Global  
 

Community rallying to help provide Christmas for kids in the hospital

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Community rallying to help provide Christmas for kids in the hospitalCommunity rallying to help provide Christmas for kids in the hospital

Uncle turns living room into grotto so his nephews could meet Santa [Video]

Uncle turns living room into grotto so his nephews could meet Santa

After Santa's annual appearance at a garden centre was cancelled, this uncle covered his whole living room in wrapping paper to transform it into a grotto!Christopher Smith, 35, was devastated for his..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published
Santa surprises pediatric patients at Baltimore hospital [Video]

Santa surprises pediatric patients at Baltimore hospital

With his reindeer resting up for their big annual Christmas Eve trip, Santa arrived Thursday morning for an early visit to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center, where he surprised pediatric inpatients..

Credit: WBAL     Duration: 00:57Published
Consumer Reports: Keeping toy safety top of mind this holiday season [Video]

Consumer Reports: Keeping toy safety top of mind this holiday season

If you're still making your list and checking it twice keep in mind that there were more than 162,000 toy-related injuries that sent kids to the hospital last year.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 04:02Published