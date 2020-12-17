Christmas Coronavirus Warning
While Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging people to stay home for the holidays, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham is encouraging Christmas family gatherings.
Porto suburb puts food before festivities as coronavirus fallout bitesThe €350,000 usually spent on a Christmas extravaganza will instead be used to help families hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pepperidge Farm May Experience a Cookie Shortage During the HolidaysPepperidge Farm’s parent company, Campbell Soup Company has revealed its cookie supply is running a bit low.
How to Cope With Loneliness During the HolidaysThe 2020 holiday season will undoubtedly be a difficult one, as COVID-19 continues to devastate the country.