Christmas Coronavirus Warning

Video Credit: Huffington Post - Duration: 01:35s - Published
While Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging people to stay home for the holidays, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham is encouraging Christmas family gatherings.


Patel: I would call police if people are flouting Christmas coronavirus laws

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she would inform police if she saw people breaching coronavirus rules...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Sky News


Boris Johnson is the ultimate panto villain on Christmas coronavirus rules

Boris Johnson is the ultimate panto villain on Christmas coronavirus rules Record View says predictably, the Prime Minister, with all his libertarian instincts, wanted a...
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comSky News


Dutch PM dashes hopes of larger gatherings for Christmas

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte dashed hopes Tuesday of large...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Porto suburb puts food before festivities as coronavirus fallout bites [Video]

Porto suburb puts food before festivities as coronavirus fallout bites

The €350,000 usually spent on a Christmas extravaganza will instead be used to help families hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:16Published
Pepperidge Farm May Experience a Cookie Shortage During the Holidays [Video]

Pepperidge Farm May Experience a Cookie Shortage During the Holidays

Pepperidge Farm’s parent company, Campbell Soup Company has revealed its cookie supply is running a bit low.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
How to Cope With Loneliness During the Holidays [Video]

How to Cope With Loneliness During the Holidays

The 2020 holiday season will undoubtedly be a difficult one, as COVID-19 continues to devastate the country.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published