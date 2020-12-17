Watch: Kejriwal tears copies of farm laws, says ‘cannot betray farmers’

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the Centre's three new agriculture laws with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tearing up their copies, saying he cannot betray the farmers of the country.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, the chief minister also alleged the laws have been made for "electoral funding of the BJP and not the farmers".

“I am pained that I have to do this.

I did not intend to, but I cannot betray the farmers of my country who have been sleeping on the streets in the cold… when the temperature is just 2 degrees Celsius,” Kejriwal said, while tearing up the copies of the three laws.

Later, AAP legislators also burnt copies of the farm laws on the assembly premises.

