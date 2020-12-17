S&P 500 Movers: LNC, LEN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Lennar topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.6%.

Year to date, Lennar registers a 44.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Lincoln National, trading down 2.8%.

Lincoln National is lower by about 17.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apartment Investment & Management, trading down 2.8%, and Accenture, trading up 7.5% on the day.