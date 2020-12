Anthony Scaramucci Says Trump 'Does Not Care About His Legacy' Veuer - Duration: 00:46s - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:46s - Published Anthony Scaramucci Says Trump 'Does Not Care About His Legacy' Former White House Director of Communications, Anthony Scaramucci told CNN host Chris Cuomo that President Trump does not care about his legacy in the oval office. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like