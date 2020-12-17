Video Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad - Duration: 00:38s - Published 8 minutes ago

The first immersive and interactive Snap Originals dance series

Move It!

Is the first immersive and interactive Snap Originals dance series, harnessing Snapchat’s AR Lenses that feature both body and hand tracking technology.

The show helps viewers learn new moves and capitalize on viral dance trends.

Viewers can post to Spotlight — a new platform launched last month by Snapchat that is distributing a total of $1 million per day to creators of top-viewed content.

The show is sponsored by Verizon, and will air commercial-free later this month, including a sponsored lens that’s exclusive to Verizon subscribers in the final episod