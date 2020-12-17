EU sees Brexit progress; UK, not so much

Government will recall Parliament if Brexit deal is secured



Jacob Rees-Mogg has confirmed that the House of Commons will rise for Christmas "at the close of business today" but the government will seek a recall of Parliament over the festive period if a Brexit deal needs to be approved. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:40 Published on January 1, 1970