EU sees Brexit progress; UK, not so much

Jacob Rees-Mogg has confirmed that the House of Commons will rise for Christmas "at the close of business today" but the government will seek a recall of Parliament over the festive period if a Brexit deal needs to be approved. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
An SNP MP has been suspended from a House of Commons sitting after heprotested against the approval of controversial Brexit legislation. Theparty’s business spokesman Drew Hendry shouted “this is an outrage” asproceedings on the UK Internal Market Bill came to a conclusion following alengthy parliamentary battle in recent weeks.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in Brussels to brief EUambassadors on Brexit negotiations. On Sunday, Britain and the European Unionsaid talks would continue on a free trade agreement, a deal that if sealedwould avert chaos for cross-border traders and bring a measure of certaintyfor businesses after years of Brexit turmoil.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:36Published
UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed atbreaking the deadlock, yet key differences prevail. The leaders agreed to makea “firm decision” about the future of the talks by the end of the weekend, andasked their chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier to reconvene inthe city on Thursday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
Germany is gearing up to begin vaccinations against COVID-19. A brand-new vaccination centre in Frankfurt's exhibition grounds was unveiled on Thursday (December 17), with capacity for vaccinating 4,000 people a day.