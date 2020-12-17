Global  
 

EU sees Brexit progress; UK, not so much

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:36s - Published
EU sees Brexit progress; UK, not so much

EU sees Brexit progress; UK, not so much

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he sees signs of 'good progress' in talks, but UK sources sound much less optimistic.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Government will recall Parliament if Brexit deal is secured [Video]

Government will recall Parliament if Brexit deal is secured

Jacob Rees-Mogg has confirmed that the House of Commons will rise for Christmas "at the close of business today" but the government will seek a recall of Parliament over the festive period if a Brexit deal needs to be approved. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published

Brexit: Suffolk pupils have questions over life outside the EU

 Students quiz our BBC correspondent as they look for answers on what being outside the EU means.
BBC News
Brexit Countdown: 14 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 14 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
SNP MP ordered to leave House of Commons after Brexit protest [Video]

SNP MP ordered to leave House of Commons after Brexit protest

An SNP MP has been suspended from a House of Commons sitting after heprotested against the approval of controversial Brexit legislation. Theparty’s business spokesman Drew Hendry shouted “this is an outrage” asproceedings on the UK Internal Market Bill came to a conclusion following alengthy parliamentary battle in recent weeks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

EU's Barnier sees 'some progress' in Brexit talks [Video]

EU's Barnier sees 'some progress' in Brexit talks

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:30Published
Barnier arrives to brief EU ambassadors on Brexit [Video]

Barnier arrives to brief EU ambassadors on Brexit

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in Brussels to brief EUambassadors on Brexit negotiations. On Sunday, Britain and the European Unionsaid talks would continue on a free trade agreement, a deal that if sealedwould avert chaos for cross-border traders and bring a measure of certaintyfor businesses after years of Brexit turmoil.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published
UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed atbreaking the deadlock, yet key differences prevail. The leaders agreed to makea “firm decision” about the future of the talks by the end of the weekend, andasked their chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier to reconvene inthe city on Thursday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Brexit deal: Significant differences still remain

 European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday set off one of the most intense days in the long-running Brexit trade negotiations with a pre-dawn..
WorldNews

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Google’s Fitbit acquisition wins EU approval

 The Fitbit Sense from Fitbit’s lineup of health tracking wearables. | Brent Rose for The Verge

Google’s acquisition of Fitbit is nearing..
The Verge
COVID-19 vaccinations to start in EU from Dec. 27 [Video]

COVID-19 vaccinations to start in EU from Dec. 27

Germany is gearing up to begin vaccinations against COVID-19. A brand-new vaccination centre in Frankfurt's exhibition grounds was unveiled on Thursday (December 17), with capacity for vaccinating 4,000 people a day.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published
French President Macron has COVID-19 [Video]

French President Macron has COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday. Maha Albadrawi reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement' [Video]

Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement'

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the next few dayswould be “decisive” in the post-Brexit trade talks with the UK. She told MEPsthat “as things stand I cannot tell you..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove [Video]

'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove

Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:52Published
Brexit talks back on but 'three critical issues' stand in way of deal, says EC chief von der Leyen [Video]

Brexit talks back on but 'three critical issues' stand in way of deal, says EC chief von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen, who gave a statement after a phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said that "progress has been achieved in many areas" but that "significant differences remain".

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:10Published