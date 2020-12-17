Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:49s - Published 4 days ago

International Migrants Day 2020: How migrants help communities | Oneindia News

Humans have migrated for centuries for a better life and for a better tomorrow.

In the 21st century however, many people are being forced to migrate due to war and persecution in their homelands.

These people are too in pursuit of a better life but often they are treated with stigma and not welcomed into countries where they seek refuge even though if integrated, they can meaningfully contribute to the community.

Learn why we mark International Migrants Day on December 18th each year.

#InternationalMigrantsDay2020 #HumanMigration #MigrantsDay2020