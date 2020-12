New Christmas train attraction in Reno Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:37s - Published 49 seconds ago New Christmas train attraction in Reno A new holiday attraction in Reno is gaining a lot of attention online. It's called the "Electric Holiday Train o'Lights". It comes equipped with plenty of Christmas decor. 0

