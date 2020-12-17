Global  
 

Details emerge in fatal shooting

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Documents are revealing more about a deadly shooting on corby parkway tuesday morning... kq2s ron johnson joins us with more on what we're learning... &lt;&lt;kq2's ron johnson reports: yeah, thank you jodie.

According to court documents...the shooting stemmed from a deal over drugs and a gun... 21-year-old johnnie kyle howell was charged yesterday with second degree murder... he's accused of gunning down terry smith, junior early tuesday morning along corby parkway... officers were called out to the area near 11th and corby around 1 a-m tuesday where they found smith in the front seat of his car... he was shot in the head and the neck... and later died at the hospital.

A probale cause statment shows hollowell told police he met with smith and another person with the intention of selling an ounce of marijuana and a 9 millimeter handgun.

Hollowell allegedly told police he shot smith mulitple times because he believed smith had a gun pointed at him... that 9 millimeter handgun and 57 grams of marijuana were found hidden at the scene, according to the probable cause statement... hollowell remains in jail without bond... court records show hollowell has a criminal history out of south carolina and has only been in st.

Joseph for about a year and a half... reporting in studio ..ron johnson kq2 news.




