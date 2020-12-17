Global  
 

Top 10 Biggest Gaming Fails of 2020

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:05s - Published
The video game industry had a lot of low points in 2020.

For this list, we’ll be looking at instances within the industry where companies or influencers said or did something problematic or made bad business decisions that angered fans.

Our countdown includes Joy-Con Drift, “The Last of Us Part II” Leaks, PS5 and Xbox Series X Pre-Orders, “Halo Infinite’s” Development Struggles and more!




