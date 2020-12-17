Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 6 minutes ago

Tucker Carlson Calls Jill Biden "Illiterate"

Tucker Carlson is picking a fight with Jill Biden.

Carlson is going after Biden over her use of "doctor" for her PhD in education.

The Fox News host dedicated an entire segment to her dissertation written in the mid-2000s.

Business Insider reports that Carlson called her "borderline illiterate." "There are typos everywhere, including in the first graph of the introduction." "Dr. Jill can't write, she can't really think clearly, either."