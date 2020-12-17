Global  
 

Michael Gove provides update on EU trade negotiations

Michael Gove has said the Government will not seek to negotiate a fresh tradeagreement with the EU next year if they cannot reach a deal before the end ofthe Brexit transition period.

The Cabinet Office minister told the CommonsBrexit Committee that December 31 was a “fixed point in law,” when thetransition must end.


Brexit trade talks: Less than 50% chance of deal, says Michael Gove

 It comes as the European Parliament sets a deadline of Sunday to see the text of any agreement.
Michael Gove: Businesses in Northern Ireland will be free of all tariffs [Video]

Michael Gove: Businesses in Northern Ireland will be free of all tariffs

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the deal struck with the EuropeanCommission on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement “puts the peopleof Northern Ireland first”. Mr Gove said the three aims of the UK’s commandpaper were met as he updated MPs with a statement on Brexit in the Commons.

'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove [Video]

'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove

Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet reason prevails, we can get an agreement" said the cabinet minister. "I've got confidence in the Prime Minister to stand up for the UK's interests", he added. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Michael Gove: It can't be a deal at any price [Video]

Michael Gove: It can't be a deal at any price

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove tells BBC Breakfast that the PrimeMinister wants to avoid tariffs on trade with the European Union, but not atany cost.

EU sees Brexit progress; UK, not so much [Video]

EU sees Brexit progress; UK, not so much

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he sees signs of 'good progress' in talks, but UK sources sound much less optimistic. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Google’s Fitbit acquisition wins EU approval

Google’s acquisition of Fitbit is nearing..
COVID-19 vaccinations to start in EU from Dec. 27 [Video]

COVID-19 vaccinations to start in EU from Dec. 27

Germany is gearing up to begin vaccinations against COVID-19. A brand-new vaccination centre in Frankfurt's exhibition grounds was unveiled on Thursday (December 17), with capacity for vaccinating 4,000 people a day.

French President Macron has COVID-19 [Video]

French President Macron has COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday. Maha Albadrawi reports.

Mordaunt: EU negotiations have reached a a critical moment [Video]

Mordaunt: EU negotiations have reached a a critical moment

Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt says Brexit negotiations with the EU havereached “a critical moment”. She was responding to an urgent question in theCommons on the talks and preparations for the end of the transition period.The question was directed at Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove but he is inBrussels for talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.

'Up to pubs' whether to admit unvaccinated customers, says Gove [Video]

'Up to pubs' whether to admit unvaccinated customers, says Gove

Michael Gove tells BBC Breakfast it's 'up to any individual pub owner' whetherto admit customers if they hadn't received a coronavirus vaccine. The Ministerfor the Cabinet Office said mass vaccination represented 'an exit strategy'from the situation the country was facing.

Barnier arrives to brief EU ambassadors on Brexit [Video]

Barnier arrives to brief EU ambassadors on Brexit

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in Brussels to brief EUambassadors on Brexit negotiations. On Sunday, Britain and the European Unionsaid talks would continue on a free trade..

Post-Brexit trade deal negotiations extended [Video]

Post-Brexit trade deal negotiations extended

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she and Boris Johnsonhad agreed to “go the extra mile” and continue negotiations on a post-Brexittrade deal.

Ursula von der Leyen: Positions remain apart on fundamental issues [Video]

Ursula von der Leyen: Positions remain apart on fundamental issues

On trade deal negotiations with the UK, European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen told a press conference in Brussels that “positions remain aparton fundamental issues”. She said: “On the..

