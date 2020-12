Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Happening today white fda to discuss second vaccine thursday also today: another covid-19 vaccine moves toward government authorization..

The f-d-a says a second potential vaccine, developed by moderna, appears safe and highly effective..

An expert panel will publicly review the shot today -- clearance from the f-d-a is expected soon afterward..

Governor beshear says kentucky could receive 150- thousand doses of the vaccine,